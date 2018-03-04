Review of CyberPower PC I bought. :(

Hey all,



I was wanting to join a computer forum after years of building my own low-cost computers for games. I have a reason to join in order to do this review now. So, hopefully I will have a good time here. I didn't see any part of the forum dedicated to hardware reviews, so I figured I would put this in the "General Gaming.



First off, this review for Cyberpower PC.



As I said before, I've always put together my own computer from components for years. Recently I had an upgrade itch, but found that all the video cards are unusually high priced and often out of stock. That led me to take a look at PC builders online and it turned out that when I added up the bare cost of the components vs a full build from one of these builders, it came out pretty close to the same price. I looked around at several pre-built computer companies and Cyberpower PC seemed to have a good website and everything seemed straightforward in my ordering. Here is a manifest breakdown of my order:



BLUETOOTH : None

: None CAS : Corsair Crystal Series® 460X ATX Mid-Tower Gaming Case w/ front & Side tempered glass [+52]

: None CPU : Intel® Core™ Processor i7-8700K 3.70GHZ 12MB Intel Smart Cache LGA1151 (Coffee Lake)

: None FAN : Cooler Master Hyper 212 LED CPU Cooler w/ PWM fan - Efficient Cooling Performance [-10]

: None HDD : 1TB WD Blue Series SATA-III 6 GB/s SSD - Seq R/W: Up to 545/525 MB/s, Rnd R/W up to 100/80k [+71] (Single Drive)

: None IUSB : Built-in USB 2.0 Ports

: None [-5] MEMORY : 16GB (8GBx2) DDR4/3000MHz Dual Channel Memory (ADATA XPG Z1)

: None MOTHERBOARD : ASRock Z370 Pro4 ATX w/ RGB, USB 3.1, 2 PCIe x16, 3 PCIe x1, 6 SATA3, 2 M.2 SATA/PCIe [Intel Optane Ready]

: Onboard Gigabit LAN Network OS : Windows 10 Home (64-bit Edition)

: No Overclocking POWERSUPPLY : 800 Watts - Standard 80 Plus Certified Power Supply - SLI/CrossFireX Ready

: Professional Wiring for All WIRING Inside The System Chassis - Minimize Cable Exposure, Maximize Airflow in Your System [+19] RUSH : Standard processing time: ship within 12 to 15 Business Days

: None SOUND : HIGH DEFINITION ON-BOARD 7.1 AUDIO

: None VIDEO : EVGA GeForce® GTX 1080 SC2 iCX Gaming 8GB GDDR5X (Pascal)[VR Ready] [+26] (Single Card)

: None WARRANTY : STANDARD WARRANTY: 1 Year Parts WARRANTY

: None WTV: None