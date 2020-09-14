Reusing Corsiar HX850 from 2015 due to shortage

About every PSU I find to buy is either out of stock or has vague shipping dates or is seemingly overpriced.

I have a HX850 that has been working flawlessly on an i7-5820, gtx 1070, etc.

Trying to think of reasons I couldn’t use it on a gtx3080 or 3090, AMD 3900xt or similar, ASUS mobo.

Thoughts?
 

