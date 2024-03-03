  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Returning games to GameStop

Stupid prank with stupid reactions, reporting your post for making me roll my eyes so hard, I had to go to the ER.
 
What is the video about for us people who don't have broadband?
 
ZodaEX said:
What is the video about for us people who don't have broadband?
Click to expand...
Dudes printed fake game covers with the gamestop peoples pictures and names and tried to trade them in. Slightly funny, but mostly dumb.
 
It's this kinda crap that has made me very particular about how I waste my time on Youtube....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top