Return to Rapture Delayed Again: BioShock 4 and Remake Both Stalled

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,068
"In related news, 2K Games has shelved plans for a complete remake of the original 2007 BioShock. The game received a remaster in 2016 as part of BioShock: The Collection, featuring improved resolution and frame rates. Many fans had hoped for a full remake using modern graphics technology to recreate the underwater city of Rapture. Sadly, it seems that both projects now face uncertain futures, presenting significant challenges for a franchise that hasn't released a new game since BioShock Infinite over a decade ago. Cloud Chamber announced the project in 2019, with the studio created specifically to develop the next BioShock game. Six years have passed, and there's still no release date."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339581/...ayed-again-bioshock-4-and-remake-both-stalled
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339581/...ayed-again-bioshock-4-and-remake-both-stalled