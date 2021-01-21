Retro PC Parts... Worth it? And How?

A friend returned a machine I built for him about 10 years ago. It had been sitting for 5-6 years

The parts still run, I was thinking about moving them to a Lian Li 205 and having a Retro PC.

ASUS P5KPL-VM, Intel E8400, 2x2GB DDR2-800, NVidia 8800GTS 512MB

Is it worth it? Any guides on how to get Windows XP to install from USB and install all patches and drivers?

Should I go with Windows X64 instead?

Your thoughts, experience, advice greatly appreciated!

Thank you!
 

Retro requires a disc installation.. X32 is what I would use. I ran a similar computer as an XP gamer up until 1yr ago except I had a GT730 1gb.. It was an OG Doom 3 box basically, but ran pretty much all my boxed copy early 2000's stuff... Mine was built on a Dell Optiplex 755 mini tower
 
