Retro PC Parts... Worth it? And How?

A friend returned a machine I built for him about 10 years ago. It had been sitting for 5-6 years



The parts still run, I was thinking about moving them to a Lian Li 205 and having a Retro PC.



ASUS P5KPL-VM, Intel E8400, 2x2GB DDR2-800, NVidia 8800GTS 512MB



Is it worth it? Any guides on how to get Windows XP to install from USB and install all patches and drivers?



Should I go with Windows X64 instead?



Your thoughts, experience, advice greatly appreciated!



Thank you!