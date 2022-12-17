Retro PC: IBM 5150

Every decade or so I dig this out of the basement to see if it still works. It's an IBM PC 5150-176 with a COLOR monitor and video board! I debate selling it since it holds no sentimental value (I picked it up from a former co-worker), but it's just so damn neat. Keyboard is in another box... somewhere (I think it's a model F).I'm not sure if I should take any precautions to preserve it like unplug the power supply from the motherboard and drives. The molex connectors to the floppy drives are in TIGHT.Pics: