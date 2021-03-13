Retro PC help 2: SLI issues on 790i Ultra SLI - black screen every other frame/driver kernel recovering

I just acquired a new motherboard, it's a reference 790i Ultra SLI from EVGA. Everything on the PC works fine until I go actually play a game or run a 3D application. Every other frame goes black (Image - black screen - image type flickering, like the secondary GPU's frame isn't getting to the primary GPU - pre driver ver. 31x.xx) or the program crashes with a driver kernel stopped responding error (31x.xx or later).



I started on this around 11pm, it's now almost 4am. I've tried reinstalling Windows, different driver versions, swapping around cards to make sure one isn't bad, flipping the SLI bridge, everything. And nothing works. These cards work fine except for running too hot in an ASUS P5N-D, so I know it's not the cards.



Specs:



EVGA 790i Ultra SLI motherboard

Intel Core 2 Extreme QX9650

2x4GB DDR3-1333

2x nVIDIA GeForce 9800 GT

2x1GB 7.2K RPM Rust Spinners

Windows 7 Ultimate SP1 x64



The last thing I can think of is that the brand new bridge I took out of the plastic is bad. I am at my wits end and hope someone can help.