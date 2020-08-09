Retro Gaming Build! (Windows 98, Pentium 2, Voodoo 3 3000)

So a little bit of a back story for you - At work a client asked us to come out and clear out their server room of old computer parts. While there I saw a beige computer case that caught my eye. Opened it up to find a Pentium 2 processor and a motherboard with ISA and PCI slots along with AGP. It had a 3dFX banshee video card in it and integrated sound. It also has 64MB of RAM.I took it home, cleaned it up with a magic eraser and it looks brand new. I bought a IDE to SD card adapter to replace the old IDE hard drive in the system and loaded up Windows 98. The system was up and running in no time. After playing around with it for a bit, I decided to upgrade the Banshee video card to a 3dFX Voodoo 3 3000 and I also purchased a Sound Blaster AWE64 ISA sound card. There are a few DOS games I'd like to play and the integrated sound was not being detected. I also purchased 512MB of PC100 RAM. The 3dFX Voodoo 3 card arrived yesterday, I haven't received the sound card or RAM yet, but I decided to go ahead and start putting things together. After some frustrations with Windows 98 setup freezing when attempting to install the USB drivers, I decided to take a break and sleep on it. This morning I decided to be bold and reset the BIOS back to default settings - this did the trick. Windows 98 installed with no problems at all. I then proceeded to install all of the drivers and a few games.I took some videos of a couple game start up cinematics. I pretty much had a smile going from ear to ear watching these.I need to pick up a joystick to really enjoy some of these games how I enjoyed them back in middle school and high school. Can't wait to relive my youth.