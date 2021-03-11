Retro Games

L

LFaWolf

Gawd
Joined
Aug 7, 2016
Messages
911
Hi everyone,

Two parts question -
I am moving and found a CD copy of Street Fighter that I picked up from the bargain bins of CompUSA or Circuit City (remember those?) back in the days. The game requires MS-DOS. That got me thinking. Is there a way run those games reliably under Windows 10?

I also have other games (Chinese games, actually) that run in Windows XP and I have a Chinese Windows XP license for that, but how do I go about running them short of keeping an old computer around (I really don't want to as I have too many already).

Thanks for any help to point me in the right direction as I need to clear out all my old computers per the big boss' order.
 
SeymourGore

SeymourGore

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 12, 2008
Messages
3,411
Check out DosBox (I'm at work so can't link you directly). I used it not that long ago to play Dark Sun on my Win10 PC.
 
