Retro build from old parts

blackmomba

Dec 5, 2018
250
Going through my old gear and I decided to try to put something together. I don't have many old boards but I do have this :

20200606_133017 - Copy.jpg


I have a couple socket A chips like a Duron (600 I think? crusty pasted I haven't cleaned off yet) Athlon 1333 and Athlon 2200+. I'm using a Geforce 6200. I have other GPUs but they don't seem to work unfortunately.
I have like 12 256MB to 512MB DDR DIMMs but I think most are faulty. I need to test them.

Which is why I'm trying to boot Hiren's Boot CD off USB but can't seem to get it to work. Boot options are USB FDD, USB HDD, USB CDROM, USB ZIP. Tried them all and they won't pick up the boot partition. I tried the stick in another machine and it starts well.

Haven't been working with hardware this old but kind of interested in standing this up if I can for a retro build so any insight is appreciated

20200606_132950 - Copy.jpg


I also have a lot of P4 gear and some boring OEM motherboard, but something about this red PCB says "build me, baby"
 

