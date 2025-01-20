  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Retro Assistance: Intel SL5QW P3-1.1Ghz on ABIT BE6.

I was given an intel SL5QW Coppermine P3. It's specs put it at 1.1 Ghz with 100 MHz FSB at 11 multiplier <insert Spinal Tap joke here>. I currently am running a Celery 400/66 on that system (abit BE6) via S370/Slot1 slocket. Slocket is Gigabyte GA-6R7+ which from what I have read - does support this coppermine CPU.

In default config, there is no way I am going to get this CPU running at default speed since the board doesn't have the multipler available. Any clue as to whether it would be safe to underclock it to the max the board will go? I think that is 100x8.5multiplier. 850MHz which is sure better than my celery. or should I just sell the chip on fleabay? seems like it gets a decent fee for old hardware.

I had forgotten how difficult it used to be to configure some of these old systems. Took me forever to get it to boot MSDOS off a CDROM to update the firmware on the motherboard.
 
I have not yet. I was posting here first because it has been so long, I don't want to fry this stupid thing. So many nuances of these old systems that I have forgotten.
 
okay. got there. but BIOS is throwing the "CPU is unworkable and has been changed. Please recheck - CPU SOFT MENU" - had to disable that warning in BIOS.

Also probably going to recap the board. none are visibly leaking or bulging, but they are original and probably need to be changed out. At least vogons recommends that. So glad I didnt torch this retro CPU... yet.

P31100-resize.jpg
 
133 FSB would require a 1/4th PCI divider. I remember the original BH6 only had a 1/3 divider, so running 133 FSB meant frying IDE devices (though most WD hard drives could take it). BH6 1.1 had an official 1/4th divider, but the Voodoo5 card HATED not being on a 33 mhz bus (while the Geforce 1 DDR could run at 38-41 mhz PCI). Some boards could go up to 150 mhz FSB on the 1/4th divider, but that meant frying the IDE drives again unless they were WD.
 
First criteria should be knowing all your jumpers. Where are they, what do they do. If you can set the board to the minimum settings to just run the CPU, then you got something going.

Next try would be to raise FSB, and make sure none of your memory settings get flipped. I have an intel 440BX and that was the main problem I had to keep dealing with.

If all goes well you might even raise your clocks from stock, as you said earlier.
 
If I recall correctly the CPU multiplier is locked on the Pentium III and can't even be reduced to a lower value. You managed to get it POSTing though so that is a good sign. Have you checked or changed the CMOS battery? Sweet setup btw.
 
