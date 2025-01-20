Retro Assistance: Intel SL5QW P3-1.1Ghz on ABIT BE6.

I was given an intel SL5QW Coppermine P3. It's specs put it at 1.1 Ghz with 100 MHz FSB at 11 multiplier <insert Spinal Tap joke here>. I currently am running a Celery 400/66 on that system (abit BE6) via S370/Slot1 slocket. Slocket is Gigabyte GA-6R7+ which from what I have read - does support this coppermine CPU.



In default config, there is no way I am going to get this CPU running at default speed since the board doesn't have the multipler available. Any clue as to whether it would be safe to underclock it to the max the board will go? I think that is 100x8.5multiplier. 850MHz which is sure better than my celery. or should I just sell the chip on fleabay? seems like it gets a decent fee for old hardware.



I had forgotten how difficult it used to be to configure some of these old systems. Took me forever to get it to boot MSDOS off a CDROM to update the firmware on the motherboard.