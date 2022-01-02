Retro 3dfx Voodoo1 and Voodoo5 5500/6000 Builds

Over Christmas Break I finally got into a proper enough mindset (adjusting to the peace and quiet of my new residence / first ever house) to start on some rough draft builds surrounding the 3dfx Voodoo1 (acquired on these forums), Voodoo5 5500 (acquired on these forums) and the Voodoo5 6000.



My first goal is to experience the night and day difference from CPU Only acceleration and the Voodoo in Tomb Raider 1. Initially I was going to try to have the Voodoo1 and Voodoo5s all in one build:



Draft Voodoo5 Build Specs



CPU: AMD Athlon XP 2200+

RAM: 512MB

MOBO: EPoX 8K3A

Windows 98 SE

PSU: Antec 380W (Earth Watts)

Monitor: ViewSonic VP140

HDD: Maxtor WD400

Sound: On-board

GPUs: Voodoo5 5500 & 6000







Q3A Timedemo demo001 = 76.1 FPS average





But after some long discussion online with a fellow enthusiast and some other commentary I remembered my Childhood PC which is a HP 4443 would be much more appropriate for the Voodoo1. This PC has a lot of sentimental value to me coming from my dad who dug it out of a dumpster and commissioned for it's resurrection before giving it to me as a gift back in 1998. Also the CRT is an eMachines (Walmart bought) from my grandmother, so giving this machine another lease on life and proper burial is very meaningful. I learned a lot on this machine and without it wouldn't be this far along in life and career.



Draft Voodoo1 Build Specs (HP 4443)

CPU: AMD K6-2 333 MHz

RAM: 2x 128MB

MOBO: ASUS SPAX-M

HDD: Seagate Medalist 3GB

Monitor: eMachines 15" Color CRT (1024x768 Max)

Windows 98 SE

Sound: Soundblaster Vibra16XV ISA

GPU: 3dfx Voodoo 1 (Diamond Monster 4MB)







Tomb Raider 1 runs pretty well with the V1, but does dip to the teens sometimes in FPS.





(These are all drafts still, especially the Voodoo5 build. Both builds need better Sound boards. Awaiting the Voodoo1 Passthrough cable.)



I just want to thank the Hard|OCP community and those who i've dealt with to acquire the Voodoo1 and Voodoo5 5500 that i'm finally making proper builds surrounding them to enjoy and experience an era of 3D gaming just before my time! (my first 3D accelerator was an nVidia GeForce2 MX / MX200. never owned a 3dfx before).

Had an awesome time keeping busy, scrounging, and scavenging for legacy parts in my affects. Just awesome to see what a great game Tomb Raider 1 was, it surprised me, just had to tweak my controls for WASD, etc.



Thank you all