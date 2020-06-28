Rethinking my Ncase M1 WC build to just use a big external 9x120mm radiator (MO-RA3) Pros/Cons?

So I had almost everything I needed to finish a dual 240 rad internal build on my Ncase M1 but I got to thinking - my filters catch a lot of dust and I get sick of it.What if I just moved all the cooling out of my case? I have room on my desk for a big radiator and I've seen the big Demciflex filters that will cover the whole thing making dust much easier to deal with.I have a DDC fan, but might just buy the D5 Next, mount it on a Heatkiller tube rad, stick it on the MO-RA3 and call it a day.As a bonus, I could move my 8TB HDD back into the case.System:8700K / 16GBStrix Z390i ITX2080Ti (Heatkiller Block in hand)SF750 PSUCPU Block: probably the EK Monoblock that covers the VRMsStill not sure whether the 3x 120mm with NFA120s or the 3x 140mm with 4x 200mm Noctuas would be best for silence.Has anyone done the full external radiator build? How is it to live with? What am I not considering?