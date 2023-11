Triolent said: Give me your opinions on receiving retaliatory negative Heatwave feedback.



What's the use of posting honest Heatware feedback if users can respond with crap negative feedback that's simply not true? Click to expand...

There should be a few threads on this.In the past I believe the general recommendation was to leave honest feedback and appeal/work with Heatware to have the neg removed...but I'm not sure how easy this is to do anymore.I am assuming that you already tried reaching out to the party in question via PM/DM with no satisfactory resolution...?For me it would depend on the situation. Not sure I'd risk a flawless rep over something minor if I knew someone was going to be petty in retaliation, but at the same time one reason I've worked 20+ years to maintain my Heatware profile is to build a reputation where trust and consistency shouldn't come into question. I feel like at this point, if I knew I was in the right and had the facts and documentation to back it up, I might be willing to take the hit because intelligent folks should be able to connect the dots even if you can't get the neg removed. Again, it would depend on the situation though.