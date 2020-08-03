Retailer's Statistics Claim Higher RMA Rate for AMD 5000 Series GPUs Than Nvidia's Turing

Yeah, lol. If you read the article the title is just click bait. In general it was mostly the 5700xt and most likely (no proof without a breakdown) due to early crappy drivers. They were 3.6% while the 2080ti was 5.3%. I'd say this is more a fail for Nvidia than AMD, a $1000+ GPU with an RMA over 5%. Would be curious to see if 5700xt RMAs were mostly from release drivers or actual hardware issues. 5600/5500 XT came out a bit later (after some driver pains were over) and have a 2% and 1% RMA rate. Also looking at the raw data, power color has about the worst numbers... 13% on their 5700 red devil and 7% on their 5700 red dragon... MSI had between 1&2 % on their 5700s. Interesting info, doesn't point to much either way honestly though.