Retailer's Statistics Claim Higher RMA Rate for AMD 5000 Series GPUs Than Nvidia's Turing

"Meanwhile, it's also not specified why the different cards were RMA'd. For example, I have an RTX 2070 Super from Gigabyte in my system that has a broken fan bearing on its WindForce cooler that I still need to RMA, but this could just as well have happened on the AMD variant of the card as the coolers come out of the same factory -- but we can likely presume that those kinds of minor defects occur at similar rates between Nvidia and AMD cards.
At the end of the day, the best thing you can do as a consumer is look at reviews, including customer reviews of the card you intend to buy -- a lot of negative feedback is a simple red flag to watch out for. If you're buying at the release of a new product when there aren't many customer reviews yet, well then you're probably aware that you're taking a higher risk to begin with."
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/amd-nvidia-gpu-rma-rate-listed
