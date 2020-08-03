Retailer's Statistics Claim Higher RMA Rate for AMD 5000 Series GPUs Than Nvidia's Turing

"Meanwhile, it's also not specified why the different cards were RMA'd. For example, I have an RTX 2070 Super from Gigabyte in my system that has a broken fan bearing on its WindForce cooler that I still need to RMA, but this could just as well have happened on the AMD variant of the card as the coolers come out of the same factory -- but we can likely presume that those kinds of minor defects occur at similar rates between Nvidia and AMD cards.


At the end of the day, the best thing you can do as a consumer is look at reviews, including customer reviews of the card you intend to buy -- a lot of negative feedback is a simple red flag to watch out for. If you're buying at the release of a new product when there aren't many customer reviews yet, well then you're probably aware that you're taking a higher risk to begin with."

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/amd-nvidia-gpu-rma-rate-listed
 
Yeah, lol. If you read the article the title is just click bait. In general it was mostly the 5700xt and most likely (no proof without a breakdown) due to early crappy drivers. They were 3.6% while the 2080ti was 5.3%. I'd say this is more a fail for Nvidia than AMD, a $1000+ GPU with an RMA over 5%. Would be curious to see if 5700xt RMAs were mostly from release drivers or actual hardware issues. 5600/5500 XT came out a bit later (after some driver pains were over) and have a 2% and 1% RMA rate. Also looking at the raw data, power color has about the worst numbers... 13% on their 5700 red devil and 7% on their 5700 red dragon... MSI had between 1&2 % on their 5700s. Interesting info, doesn't point to much either way honestly though.
 
Any "above the norm" numbers in AMD's RMAs are likely due to several manufacturers bumbling their cards. One example would be Asus making a pretty big boneheaded move by using screws that were too long, and would bottom-out before the cold plate even made contact to the die. Then XFX and MSI seemingly forgetting how to make good AMD cards in some instances, using really poorly designed heat spreaders and/or shrouds. Then Asrock... They did their best...

If you want a decent AMD card, always start with looking at Saphire models. Nothing's a guarantee, but they have the best track record over the last 10 years or so.
 
