Retailers Paywall Consoles, GPU's, Black Friday Deals Behind Expensive Annual Passes

LukeTbk said: Seem like one of the few possible measure to reduce scalping capability and a way to cash in on demand for stuff that would create some ruffle (and I imagine go against Sony-Microsoft deal) to do it explicitly on the price tag.





Would that include making Costco, coop or any other member only purchasing model illegal has well or some specific case that illegal only if you do not require membership for all items ? Click to expand...

OP: Amazon already does restrict certain deals and sales events to Prime members, which is a more than $100 annual fee. Though Prime does provide a lot more than what either Best Buy or Walmart are offering.This isn't quite scalping by the retailer because you customer are getting other benefits and at Best Buy at least can immediately cancel the pricey plan right after purchase for a refund.The difference with these plans and Costco is how the latter set up from the ground up and that outside of a few exceptions to buy something in the physical store you need to be a member. Even from an anti-corpratist perspective it does not immediately seem illegal what these companies are doing (if they are all truly acting independently) but it is unseemly. That said, if there's any communication between mid-level or better executives that are leading to these BS membership plans for the opportunity to buy something then that is the starting point for a price fixing charge, or a cartel charge, or a conspiracy charge or a host of other actions that can be taken for improper anti-competitive behavior. It would be neat if one company pushes things too far in a lottery type of direction and gets hit with running unlicensed gambling.