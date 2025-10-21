Retail giant Muji halts online sales after ransomware attack on supplier

erek
“This incident comes shortly after another ransomware attack on Japan’s largest beer producer, Asahi, that forced it to suspend production operations and delay scheduled product launches.
The attack was claimed by Qilin ransomware. The company confirmed in a statement that the hackers stole data from its systems.”
Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...ne-sales-after-ransomware-attack-on-supplier/
