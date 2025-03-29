Resub to pc game pass

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Thanks for the heads up. That's still cheaper than 11.99. If you got 3 months worth that's 12 bucks saved. I noticed sum of the 3 month passes say subscription meaning they give you an email to use have you or anyone else done this?I've bought from Kinguin a couple of times now,
https://www.kinguin.net/category/15...-key-non-stackable?o=66d1285680086c0001f9619a
it's around $8 total for Ultimate; keys are non-stackable, you have to wait till your sub expires before redeeming another key.
PC Game Pass doesn't seem to be much cheaper than subbing with Microsoft directly.
Ultimate gives you Xbox access as well as game streaming on PC using a controller, just hit the PLAY button on the games page if it does streaming.
I bought a game from there recently worked fine. Above member Zepher mentioned it worked as wellSounds like a scam or fraud of some kind to me. Remember, kinguin is just an ebay like marketplace for game keys.
You're missing my point entirely, but hopefully you get a good seller on there. I was referring to the "subscription email".I bought a game from there recently worked fine. Above member Zepher mentioned it worked as well
those are premade subs, so you won't want to purchase any DLC or items as they would be locked to that temp account you are basically renting. and there is the chance of it getting canceled mid sub so I wouldn't recommend that route.Thanks for the heads up. That's still cheaper than 11.99. If you got 3 months worth that's 12 bucks saved. I noticed sum of the 3 month passes say subscription meaning they give you an email to use have you or anyone else done this?
MS rewards points and get gamepass for free.So I've finally decided to resub but looking for any deals and ways to get it cheaper?
Oh I see! Sorry I just realized that we're doing this. I didn't read the fine writing!You're missing my point entirely, but hopefully you get a good seller on there. I was referring to the "subscription email".
Thanks for the heads up. I didn't want to do the email to sub thing, sounded very shady.. But I'll try to do the one month at a time! If you said it's never failed it should be fine but it's the a certain seller to always buy from?those are premade subs, so you won't want to purchase any DLC or items as they would be locked to that temp account you are basically renting. and there is the chance of it getting canceled mid sub so I wouldn't recommend that route.
I recommend just buying 1 month at time.
He means buy directly from Microsoft. Participate in Microsoft Rewards to earn points you can use to get PC Game Pass.Thanks for the heads up. I didn't want to do the email to sub thing, sounded very shady.. But I'll try to do the one month at a time! If you said it's never failed it should be fine but it's the a certain seller to always buy from?
Thanks for the link and info! Will Def try it out!!He means buy directly from Microsoft. Participate in Microsoft Rewards to earn points you can use to get PC Game Pass.
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/rewards/about
It's so easy to get points that you can sometimes ignore the specific goals. When I was still playing a lot on console I had accumulated enough points just from playing games that I was able to redeem $250 in gift cards at one point without paying attention.
its $15CAN a month but i use edge and cash in rewards points for a free pass every couple months.
I have not paid that much attention to it. If you're talking about the points you get for using Edge that is a hard daily cap.It seems there's a cap on the points you can earn. I got 320 in two days. Does this cap get raised over time or it's a set minimum
How did you get the 1500 discount? Playing a game and earning 20 points is not much.. I earned 110 using edge for like 10 mins lol. What is the fastest way to earn the points outside of edgeAre these the same type of points?
Yep, they are the same points.
Game passes are a lot of points,
And I am confused by this one,
"This auto-redemption will be completed automatically on the first day of each new month, if you have enough points available to redeem on that day."
5,000 more points to auto-redeem if you have enough points when it renews. makes no sense.
Of is capped at 110 a day then it'll take closer to 3 months to earn enough for 1 month of gpI have not paid that much attention to it. If you're talking about the points you get for using Edge that is a hard daily cap.
you dont. just use it to search for everything you look for and points will add up quick, you can do the daily bonuses too. at work i run my personal account in another window and do all my work searching in it to get them.What is the fastest way to earn the points outside of edge
don't know, it shows Level 2 on my MS account. Maybe you level up over time. I used to do a bunch of searches and whatnot back in the day to earn points and used them for Xbox gift cards to use on my 360.How did you get the 1500 discount? Playing a game and earning 20 points is not much.. I earned 110 using edge for like 10 mins lol. What is the fastest way to earn the points outside of edge
look up 1 post...So I've been using Bing and edge and my points are not going up...? I thought the was no limit to earning points
you need to be logged in with an MS accountYou mentioned "i dont think its capped that low, if at all" but the amount isn't going up from using Bing or edge unless it needs to be linked or something?
I'm actually logged into my account so I'm not sure why the points aren't moving up when browsing and searching with Bing and edge...and that is what i meant by "if at all" and "apparently there is"...
ask ms if the chart isnt clear enough.
and yeah you need an account.