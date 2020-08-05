Restore Metadata of Documents after Mac OS Upgrade

After an OS upgrade to High Sierra (my sister has an older Mac) she lost all the metadata… … Most importantly giving the date and time… of her documents. She is visually challenged, an organization of her files according to her own inclinations is important to her. Is there any program, as there is on the Windows side, that can restore the metadata?



She has most of her documents in a folder on another machine, and I was wondering if she could simply just copy them onto a thumb drive and dump them on the upgraded machine. of course that may change the metadata.



The best thing of, course, would be a program as on the Windows side, that can restore metadata.