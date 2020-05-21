RESTFul API help

I am trying to use Ocacle's Financial REST API and I'm having trouble making it work in C# in VS2019.
I can confirm the restful call works using Postman, so I know my credentials are fine but I must be missing something trying this with in code.
So URL is like so: http://MYCLOUDDOMAIN/fscmRestApi/resources/11.13.18.05/ledgerBalances?finder=AccountBalanceFinder;accountCombination=3312-155100-0000-0000-0000-00000,accountingPeriod=Feb-20,currency=USD,ledgerSetName=Ledger,mode=Detail&fields=LedgerName,PeriodName,Currency,DetailAccountCombination,Scenario,BeginningBalance,PeriodActivity,EndingBalance,AmountType,CurrencyType,ErrorDetail
So I stick that in postman, put in my credentials (basic auth) and it works find. In VS I've tried both the RestSharp way and basic HTTPRequest way as follows:
RestSharp:
No matter what I try I am always 401 not authorized. I suspect its some kind of header thing? I can't see the raw request header in postman
I am new to REST. I am used to using WSDLs soap services.
C#:
HttpWebRequest r = (HttpWebRequest)WebRequest.Create("/fscmRestApi/resources/11.13.18.05/ledgerBalances?finder=AccountBalanceFinder;accountCombination=3312-155100-0000-0000-0000-00000,accountingPeriod=Feb-20,currency=USD,ledgerSetName=Ledger US,mode=Detail&fields=LedgerName,PeriodName,Currency,DetailAccountCombination,Scenario,BeginningBalance,PeriodActivity,EndingBalance,AmountType,CurrencyType,ErrorDetail");
r.Method = "GET";
string auth = System.Convert.ToBase64String(System.Text.ASCIIEncoding.ASCII.GetBytes("Username" + ":" + "Password"));
r.Headers.Add("Authorization", "Basic" + " " + auth);
r.ContentType = "application/vnd.oracle.adf.resourcecollection+json";
using (HttpWebResponse resp = (HttpWebResponse)r.GetResponse())
{
int b = 0;
}
C#:
var client = new RestClient("http://MYCLOUDDOMAIN/fscmRestApi/resources/11.13.18.05/ledgerBalances?finder=AccountBalanceFinder;accountCombination=3312-155100-0000-0000-0000-00000,accountingPeriod=Feb-20,currency=USD,ledgerSetName=Ledger US,mode=Detail&fields=LedgerName,PeriodName,Currency,DetailAccountCombination,Scenario,BeginningBalance,PeriodActivity,EndingBalance,AmountType,CurrencyType,ErrorDetail");
client.Authenticator = new RestSharp.Authenticators.HttpBasicAuthenticator("UserName", "Password");
//Tried authorization this way as well.
//JObject AuthRequest = new JObject();
//AuthRequest.Add("Username", "UserName");
//AuthRequest.Add("Password", "Password");
var request = new RestRequest();
request.Method = Method.GET;
request.RequestFormat = DataFormat.Json;
//request.AddParameter("text/json", AuthRequest.ToString(), ParameterType.RequestBody);
request.AddHeader("Content-Type", "application/vnd.oracle.adf.resourcecollection+json");
request.AddHeader("REST-Framework-Version", "1");
var response = client.Get(request);
