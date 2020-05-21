RESTFul API help

I am trying to use Ocacle's Financial REST API and I'm having trouble making it work in C# in VS2019.

I can confirm the restful call works using Postman, so I know my credentials are fine but I must be missing something trying this with in code.

So URL is like so: http://MYCLOUDDOMAIN/fscmRestApi/resources/11.13.18.05/ledgerBalances?finder=AccountBalanceFinder;accountCombination=3312-155100-0000-0000-0000-00000,accountingPeriod=Feb-20,currency=USD,ledgerSetName=Ledger,mode=Detail&fields=LedgerName,PeriodName,Currency,DetailAccountCombination,Scenario,BeginningBalance,PeriodActivity,EndingBalance,AmountType,CurrencyType,ErrorDetail

So I stick that in postman, put in my credentials (basic auth) and it works find. In VS I've tried both the RestSharp way and basic HTTPRequest way as follows:

C#: 
HttpWebRequest r = (HttpWebRequest)WebRequest.Create("/fscmRestApi/resources/11.13.18.05/ledgerBalances?finder=AccountBalanceFinder;accountCombination=3312-155100-0000-0000-0000-00000,accountingPeriod=Feb-20,currency=USD,ledgerSetName=Ledger US,mode=Detail&fields=LedgerName,PeriodName,Currency,DetailAccountCombination,Scenario,BeginningBalance,PeriodActivity,EndingBalance,AmountType,CurrencyType,ErrorDetail");

        r.Method = "GET";


        string auth = System.Convert.ToBase64String(System.Text.ASCIIEncoding.ASCII.GetBytes("Username" + ":" + "Password"));

        r.Headers.Add("Authorization", "Basic" + " " + auth);

        r.ContentType = "application/vnd.oracle.adf.resourcecollection+json";


        using (HttpWebResponse resp = (HttpWebResponse)r.GetResponse())

        {

            int b = 0;

        }
RestSharp:


C#: 
  var client = new RestClient("http://MYCLOUDDOMAIN/fscmRestApi/resources/11.13.18.05/ledgerBalances?finder=AccountBalanceFinder;accountCombination=3312-155100-0000-0000-0000-00000,accountingPeriod=Feb-20,currency=USD,ledgerSetName=Ledger US,mode=Detail&fields=LedgerName,PeriodName,Currency,DetailAccountCombination,Scenario,BeginningBalance,PeriodActivity,EndingBalance,AmountType,CurrencyType,ErrorDetail");

        client.Authenticator = new RestSharp.Authenticators.HttpBasicAuthenticator("UserName", "Password");


        //Tried authorization this way as well.

        //JObject AuthRequest = new JObject();

        //AuthRequest.Add("Username", "UserName");

        //AuthRequest.Add("Password", "Password");


        var request = new RestRequest();

        request.Method = Method.GET;

        request.RequestFormat = DataFormat.Json;

        //request.AddParameter("text/json", AuthRequest.ToString(), ParameterType.RequestBody);

        request.AddHeader("Content-Type", "application/vnd.oracle.adf.resourcecollection+json");

        request.AddHeader("REST-Framework-Version", "1");

        var response = client.Get(request);

No matter what I try I am always 401 not authorized. I suspect its some kind of header thing? I can't see the raw request header in postman

I am new to REST. I am used to using WSDLs soap services.
 
If you try and hit the API in a browser with your credentials does it pop back an auth token to use in the 'GET'?


In the APIs I typically hit the first is the 'POST' to an access token back, and then add that auth token to the request header for the 'GET'.
 
