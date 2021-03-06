Restarting DLSS option giving me 4 fps boost in Control - question

Hi. I have a question about Control game.

Restarting DLSS giving me 4 fps boost.



DLSS 960P with RTX HIGH,and standing on the same place i have 108 fps. Then i swtich to 1440P ( NO DLSS ) and have 72 fps. Then i go again to DLSS ( 960P) and have 112fps. IS this game issue?



Just DLSS->NO DLSS-> and DLSS and 4 fps more.





I have Gigabyte Rtx 3090 OC ( stock ) and 10850K stock ,32gb ram.