Restart hang with nvme ssd in Windows 10?

Just wondering if anyone has had issues restarting Windows when running off nvme drive.



970 evo plus 1tb + Windows 1909 doesn't let me restart fully.

Windows shuts down, bios boots, and then windows just doesn't load.

ctrl alt del will force reboot at bios, and windows will finally load.



disabling secure boot lets me restart once. But the second time I try to restart, it will hang again with a blank blue screen.



It's like something stops Windows from loading, but there are no log entries that tell me what's causing this.



and it doesn't make sense why first restart works, but second restart attempt does not.