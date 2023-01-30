RESOLVED 01/31/23: Windows 11 "Turn Off Monitor" Strange Behavior - Monitor Comes Back Before Computer Available for Tasks

RESOLVED 01/31/23: I think I found the problem! Turns out, it was a utility for my monitor from LG called "OnScreen Control". When I'd bring it back it must have been doing some kind of polling to the monitor to see settings (the utility can be used to interact with settings on the monitor in Windows instead of through the monitor interface - it also does things like check for firmware updates etc.) Anyways, as soon as I exited that, the problem went away!



Hey all,



Got a curious one. Brand new very fast PC, brand new OLED monitor. Because of the nature of OLED, I have it set to turn off my monitor (in Power Saving) after 5 minutes.



This works perfectly for the most part. The monitor comes out of it's "turn off" state extremely quickly (maybe 1-2 seconds at most). However, I've noticed this lag before the computer itself is available for another 3-4 seconds. Mouse moves, but I can't click on anything or get a brief "not responding" (or the circular waiting symbol) if I do. Once it come back, it's back and working perfectly.



Thought maybe it was some other power save setting but I switched to the "High Performance" profile and disabled the Hard Drive sleep option (I'm using SSD's, but just in case). But it doesn't seem to have made any difference.



It just seems like the rest of the PC is in some sort of partial hibernation mode, not just the monitor.



Any thoughts? Certainly not the end of the world, but it is slightly annoying, and I'm just curious what's going on. I didn't notice this on my last monitor, but it's probably because it took longer itself to come back.