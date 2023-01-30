RESOLVED 01/31/23: Windows 11 "Turn Off Monitor" Strange Behavior - Monitor Comes Back Before Computer Available for Tasks

sgupta

RESOLVED 01/31/23: I think I found the problem! Turns out, it was a utility for my monitor from LG called "OnScreen Control". When I'd bring it back it must have been doing some kind of polling to the monitor to see settings (the utility can be used to interact with settings on the monitor in Windows instead of through the monitor interface - it also does things like check for firmware updates etc.) Anyways, as soon as I exited that, the problem went away!

Hey all,

Got a curious one. Brand new very fast PC, brand new OLED monitor. Because of the nature of OLED, I have it set to turn off my monitor (in Power Saving) after 5 minutes.

This works perfectly for the most part. The monitor comes out of it's "turn off" state extremely quickly (maybe 1-2 seconds at most). However, I've noticed this lag before the computer itself is available for another 3-4 seconds. Mouse moves, but I can't click on anything or get a brief "not responding" (or the circular waiting symbol) if I do. Once it come back, it's back and working perfectly.

Thought maybe it was some other power save setting but I switched to the "High Performance" profile and disabled the Hard Drive sleep option (I'm using SSD's, but just in case). But it doesn't seem to have made any difference.

It just seems like the rest of the PC is in some sort of partial hibernation mode, not just the monitor.

Any thoughts? Certainly not the end of the world, but it is slightly annoying, and I'm just curious what's going on. I didn't notice this on my last monitor, but it's probably because it took longer itself to come back.
 
sgupta

Executioner said:
You can check for corruption of the OS: open an admin command prompt then type "sfc /scannow" without the quotes.
Thanks for the suggestion! I ran that just in case (it did happen to find two corrupt files - BthHfEnum.sys and BthA2dp.sys...but I guess that can commonly happen from certain video driver installs? Seems relatively common.), so we'll see if it makes a difference.

But let me clarify - I don't think anything's "wrong" exactly. I just feel like there's some sort of power-save beyond just the monitor happening where the computer takes a few more seconds to resume from (even though it's just the monitor that's supposed to go to sleep), and I'm wondering if there's a way to turn that off. If it is something Scannow /SFC fixed though, I'll post it here after a reboot and and I test it a few times.
 
grim4593

By default Windows goes to sleep after a period of time - I think somewhere between 5 and 15 minutes. It is possible that after you turn off your monitor the PC goes to sleep and then when you wake it up the monitor turns on first and then the PC takes some additional time before it is responsive again. I would suggest going into the start menu and typing "edit power plan" to see what the current settings are.
 
sgupta

grim4593 said:
By default Windows goes to sleep after a period of time - I think somewhere between 5 and 15 minutes. It is possible that after you turn off your monitor the PC goes to sleep and then when you wake it up the monitor turns on first and then the PC takes some additional time before it is responsive again. I would suggest going into the start menu and typing "edit power plan" to see what the current settings are.
Thanks! Great suggestion but I'd already been all through power plan settings, even the advanced ones, which is why I was puzzled.

I think I found the problem, though! Turns out, it was a utility for my monitor from LG called "OnScreen Control". When I'd bring it back it must have been doing some kind of polling to the monitor to see settings (it'd show the port and the utility can be used to interact with settings on the monitor in Windows instead of through the monitor interface - it also does things like check for firmware updates etc.) Anyways, as soon as I exited that, the problem went away!

Thanks for all the suggestions! I think this is resolved.
 
sgupta

grim4593 said:
Darn. Now that you mention it I used to have monitor lag with my LG OnScreen Control program too.
Yup! I just stopped it from starting automatically and only will use it when I need it or to check for updates. =)
It's weird it introduces such a performance hit. o_O
 
porthas

Hi!
This behavior could be due to the system power configuration. When the monitor enters power-saving mode, the system may also switch to a low-power state to conserve energy. When you try to use the PC, the system has to wake up and reload the necessary drivers and processes, causing the delay.

Try disabling the "Allow hybrid sleep" and "Hibernate after" options in the power settings. Also, you can check the system event log for any errors that may be related to power management or device drivers.
 
sgupta

porthas said:
Hi!
This behavior could be due to the system power configuration. When the monitor enters power-saving mode, the system may also switch to a low-power state to conserve energy. When you try to use the PC, the system has to wake up and reload the necessary drivers and processes, causing the delay.

Try disabling the "Allow hybrid sleep" and "Hibernate after" options in the power settings. Also, you can check the system event log for any errors that may be related to power management or device drivers.
Thanks for the reply! I had checked those things, but good call as that could have easily been it!

If you look at my posts above this, I found the cuplrit - it was LG's OnScreen Control program for the monitor! [I'll update my original post to reflect this as well.] Thanks again for the tip, though!
 
