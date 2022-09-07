Resizable Bar incompatibilities - whos fault is it?

Resizable bar has compatibility issues across vendors. AMD cards only do rebar on AMD chipsets and Nvidia/Intel cards only do rebar on Intel chipsets.
But who is at fault here for it not being universally compatible across all vendor's products? Is this Intel and Nvidia scratching each other's back, or is AMD also locking out Intel and Nvidia cards from using rebar on their platforms?
But who is at fault here for it not being universally compatible across all vendor's products? Is this Intel and Nvidia scratching each other's back, or is AMD also locking out Intel and Nvidia cards from using rebar on their platforms?