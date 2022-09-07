Resizable Bar incompatibilities - whos fault is it?

Z

ZodaEX

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 17, 2004
Messages
4,346
Resizable bar has compatibility issues across vendors. AMD cards only do rebar on AMD chipsets and Nvidia/Intel cards only do rebar on Intel chipsets.
But who is at fault here for it not being universally compatible across all vendor's products? Is this Intel and Nvidia scratching each other's back, or is AMD also locking out Intel and Nvidia cards from using rebar on their platforms?
 
T

Tamlin_WSGF

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 1, 2006
Messages
2,996
ZodaEX said:
Resizable bar has compatibility issues across vendors. AMD cards only do rebar on AMD chipsets and Nvidia/Intel cards only do rebar on Intel chipsets.
But who is at fault here for it not being universally compatible across all vendor's products? Is this Intel and Nvidia scratching each other's back, or is AMD also locking out Intel and Nvidia cards from using rebar on their platforms?
Click to expand...
I wasnt aware that this is an issue? According to Nvidia at least, they support both AMD and Intel chipsets. :)

https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/geforce-rtx-30-series-resizable-bar-support/
 
C

chameleoneel

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 15, 2005
Messages
5,971
ZodaEX said:
Resizable bar has compatibility issues across vendors. AMD cards only do rebar on AMD chipsets and Nvidia/Intel cards only do rebar on Intel chipsets.
But who is at fault here for it not being universally compatible across all vendor's products? Is this Intel and Nvidia scratching each other's back, or is AMD also locking out Intel and Nvidia cards from using rebar on their platforms?
Click to expand...
AMD cards do rebar on Intel chipsets just fine. In fact....it seems to work a little better.


Nvidia seems to have more/less dropped development of resizable bar. It only works in games which have been white listed by their drivers----and they haven't really white listed many games.
 
V

vegeta535

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
9,025
What you going on about? There is no issues with resizable bar. Been working fine with my x570 and 3080ti. Now the games that support it is very lacking ATM.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top