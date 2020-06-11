Resident Evil Village (RE8)

polonyc2

The next Resident Evil game is called Resident Evil 8: Village and was first teased during Sony’s PlayStation 5 reveal event on Thursday...

Resident Evil 8: Village will be a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, the 2017 survival horror game that was something of a series reboot...like 7, Resident Evil 8 will be played in first-person and will star protagonist Ethan Winters, and the setting appears to be a snowy forest haunted by what appear to be werewolf-like creatures...also returning: Resident Evil mainstay Chris Redfield...

Resident Evil 8 is coming sometime in 2021

 
Domingo

Domingo

Interesting that literally ALL of the rumors about this game have been true. Maybe the leaks came from the trailer, but everything that has been circling for the last couple months has been correct.
Frankly I couldn't be happier, too. It totally has the grittier RE4 and RE7 vibe that I enjoyed so much.
 
Armenius

Armenius

There will be a "Resident Evil Showcase" tomorrow at 22:00 UTC/17:00 EST/14:00 PST that includes a gameplay walkthrough of RE8.

 
Domingo

Domingo

The game seems pretty awesome to me based on the trailers thus far. I just hope it has some length to it. RE2, RE3, and RE7 were all pretty short games. They're claiming it's the longest game using that engine, but that's not saying a ton. I want something closer to RE4 or 6.
 
DFenz

DFenz

Them adding a multiplayer component is making me be more cautious with this game. I still feel burned with RE3:R paying full price only getting 9 hours out of the game in 2 playthroughs.

RE2:R, RE7 were both fantastic they should stick to making games with 8-10 hour campaigns that have replaybility, got like 50 hours out of both of them.
 
Krenum

Krenum

Why did they turn Resident Evil into the Fast & the Furious franchise? Weren't the movies bad enough?
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

polonyc2 said:
new trailer...Release Date- May 7th 2021...




new multiplayer mode called RE:Verse (pronounced 'are-ee-verse,' not 'reverse') that'll come free with Village...

That is a messed up dream if I ever saw one. A friend messaged me a Steam about it.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

59.00 it's listed at 79.95 but there is a cheaper version in the listing with Village and RE7
I won't pick it up unless there is a release date listed.
 
Domingo

Domingo

I tried out the PS5 demo of Village, "Maiden", this morning. It isn't overly long or in-depth. Maybe 10 minutes worth of find item and then use item to open locked door gameplay. Graphics are okay, but nothing spectacular. It doesn't look as good as RE7 does on the PC. Hopefully the PC version of the final product is on par with it. Things still have the wet/shiny look. It is running at 60fps, though. There really isn't much else to say. It isn't long enough to get much else from it. It's designed to evoke RE1 and (a little) RE4 vibes, which it does. I guess a little bit of Outlast and even "Megan is Missing," too.
 
DFenz

DFenz

Comixbooks said:
59.00 it's listed at 79.95 but there is a cheaper version in the listing with Village and RE7
I won't pick it up unless there is a release date listed.
Yea I noticied on my wishlist yesterday that it said $79.99 had to check the page to see if there was a regular priced one. I think they are testing the waters to see if it makes the complete version sell more because there are people who buy directly from their wishlist. I don't think it will work, especially with someone like me who usually buys on sale unless it's a title I can't wait with.
 
Armenius

Armenius

DFenz said:
Them adding a multiplayer component is making me be more cautious with this game. I still feel burned with RE3:R paying full price only getting 9 hours out of the game in 2 playthroughs.

RE2:R, RE7 were both fantastic they should stick to making games with 8-10 hour campaigns that have replaybility, got like 50 hours out of both of them.
RE8 is supposedly going to be the longest game in the franchise since RE4, which took me over 20 hours my first time through. It still takes me around 15 hours these days even knowing all item locations and strategies.
 
DFenz

DFenz

Armenius said:
RE8 is supposedly going to be the longest game in the franchise since RE4, which took me over 20 hours my first time through. It still takes me around 15 hours these days even knowing all item locations and strategies.
If that's the case, that would be great.
 
jobert

I think it looks pretty good and the only graphical issue I see is some slightly low res textures when you get close and they even mention that in the video. Hopefully there will be a higher res texture option on the PC version but even if there is it will probably require a 10 gig video card because even resident evil 7 really needed 8 gigs to be perfectly smooth at 4k and it's textures are clearly much lower than Resident Evil Village.
 
w35t

Armenius said:
Seems like they're taking a lot of design cues from RE4 with this one, with features like the merchant and inventory management making a return.
That would be HUGE for me, I flipping loved the inventory management and merchant from 4.

I do hope the shiny/wet look thing gets resolved, that drove me nuts in 7. Seriously enjoyed it anyway though, if 8 is as good I’ll be a very happy camper.
 
wizzi01

DFenz said:
Them adding a multiplayer component is making me be more cautious with this game. I still feel burned with RE3:R paying full price only getting 9 hours out of the game in 2 playthroughs.

RE2:R, RE7 were both fantastic they should stick to making games with 8-10 hour campaigns that have replaybility, got like 50 hours out of both of them.
I thought the re:verse game is the multi player and not Village. I guess you get re:verse for free if you buy village.
 
DFenz

DFenz

wizzi01 said:
I thought the re:verse game is the multi player and not Village. I guess you get re:verse for free if you buy village.
RE:Verse is seperate from Village I was just making the comparison to what happened to RE3:Remake and RE:Resistance which was a another multiplayer game that came free with RE3:Remake.

After watching parts of the RE:Village presentation I have slightly higher hopes for the game than before I watched. I just hope it lives up to our expectations.
 
wizzi01

DFenz said:
RE:Verse is seperate from Village I was just making the comparison to what happened to RE3:Remake and RE:Resistance which was a another multiplayer game that came free with RE3:Remake.

After watching parts of the RE:Village presentation I have slightly higher hopes for the game than before I watched. I just hope it lives up to our expectations.
Ah
 
Armenius

Armenius

Japanese 'Z' Version of the Collector's Edition includes a real replica of the Chesterfield coat worn by Chris, coming in M-XL size. Unfortunately it only comes with the PS4 or PS5 versions of the game, but the coat can be purchased separately. A case full of 1/6 scale replicas of the weapons in the game is also included in the 'Z' Version or sold separately. The complete package is ¥192,500 or $1,858 USD.

https://www.e-capcom.com/biohazard/village/z/index.html

1611675772933.png
 
polonyc2

Resident Evil Village actor Jeanette Maus dies aged 39

The actor behind several different characters in this year's Resident Evil—including the sinister "daughters" that accompany fan-favorite giantess Lady Dimitrescu—died of Crohnes Disease complications attributed to Covid-19 this past weekend...

https://twitter.com/dev1_official/status/1354626845954592775
 
MavericK

MavericK

Armenius said:
Japanese 'Z' Version of the Collector's Edition includes a real replica of the Chesterfield coat worn by Chris, coming in M-XL size. Unfortunately it only comes with the PS4 or PS5 versions of the game, but the coat can be purchased separately. A case full of 1/6 scale replicas of the weapons in the game is also included in the 'Z' Version or sold separately. The complete package is ¥192,500 or $1,858 USD.

https://www.e-capcom.com/biohazard/village/z/index.html

View attachment 322872
The weapon replicas are cool, but almost $1900? These collector's edition prices are becoming ludicrous. Look at the Disco Elysium one - nothing in there justifies a $250 price tag. It used to be where you could get one for $100 with a cool statue or something that justified the cost.
 
Armenius

Armenius

MavericK said:
The weapon replicas are cool, but almost $1900? These collector's edition prices are becoming ludicrous. Look at the Disco Elysium one - nothing in there justifies a $250 price tag. It used to be where you could get one for $100 with a cool statue or something that justified the cost.
It's the coat that is driving the high price. Take the coat out and you can get the version with the weapon replicas for $410 USD. Take out the weapons, keep the statue, and it's now $300. Both the coat and weapon case can be purchased separately.

1611863191950.png


Chesterfield coats can be 4 figures by themselves, so that is understandable. I would hope it is made out of some quality wool for that price, though.
 
Krenum

Krenum

polonyc2 said:
Resident Evil Village actor Jeanette Maus dies aged 39

The actor behind several different characters in this year's Resident Evil—including the sinister "daughters" that accompany fan-favorite giantess Lady Dimitrescu—died of Crohnes Disease complications attributed to Covid-19 this past weekend...

https://twitter.com/dev1_official/status/1354626845954592775
Yeah...Colon Cancer would be a major complication attributed to Covid. I'm getting fucking sick of people using (not you OP) "Complications from / to / from / with Covid". Well over five thousand people in the US die every day...just die, from anything and everything. Its not all Covid.


Man that sucks. Only the good die young. RIP

Hopefully money from her part in the game will go to her family. A good reason to purchase it.
 
Krenum said:
Yeah...Colon Cancer would be a major complication attributed to Covid. I'm getting fucking sick of people using (not you OP) "Complications from / to / from / with Covid". Well over five thousand people in the US die every day...just die, from anything and everything. Its not all Covid.


Man that sucks. Only the good die young. RIP

Hopefully money from her part in the game will go to her family. A good reason to purchase it.
wait...you edited your original post lol
 
