Resident Evil Village (RE8)

I tried out the PS5 demo of Village, "Maiden", this morning. It isn't overly long or in-depth. Maybe 10 minutes worth of find item and then use item to open locked door gameplay. Graphics are okay, but nothing spectacular. It doesn't look as good as RE7 does on the PC. Hopefully the PC version of the final product is on par with it. Things still have the wet/shiny look. It is running at 60fps, though. There really isn't much else to say. It isn't long enough to get much else from it. It's designed to evoke RE1 and (a little) RE4 vibes, which it does. I guess a little bit of Outlast and even "Megan is Missing," too.