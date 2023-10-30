Resident Evil Village for iOS/macOS

U

UnknownSouljer

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Sep 24, 2001
Messages
8,437
It just dropped on the iOS store and about a month ago came out on the macOS App store. It has a demo version which is free! And from now until November 20th, the full game can be unlocked for $14.99. After which it will go up to $39.99. So it seems like if you want this game and are okay with the Apple/Mac/iOS exclusivity that price wise it competes with whatever you'd pay on Steam (etc) during a sale.
This is the first title that has been ported to native Metal that features MetalFX tech. The up-scaler was praised by Digital Foundry as being "similar to DLSS". More or less guaranteeing that whatever Apple ARM device you play on you'll get a nice looking image and a playable frame-rate. This game only works on Apple ARM devices, so it is clearly cutting off "legacy gaming" from Intel/x86.

I'm currently downloading it on my 12.9" M2 iPad Pro (in combination with Nintendo Switch Pro Controller). And while I don't normally play RE games, I've been looking for ways to flex the M2 chip. If anyone wants to mention their experiences on iPhone 14/15 Regular/Pro/Max or on other iPhone/iPads, this would be the place to do it.
 
Last edited:
UnknownSouljer said:
It just dropped on the iOS store and about a month ago came out on the macOS App store. It has a demo version which is free! And from now until November 20th, the full game can be unlocked for $14.99. After which I'm sure it will go up to $39.99. So it seems like if you want this game and are okay with the Apple/Mac/iOS exclusivity that price wise it competes with whatever you'd pay on Steam (etc) during a sale.
This is the first title that has been ported to native Metal that features MetalFX tech. The upscaler was praised by Digital Foundry as being "similar to DLSS". More or less guaranteeing that whatever Mac ARM device you play on you'll get a nice looking image and a playable frame-rate.

I'm currently downloading it on my 12.9" M2 iPad Pro (in combination with Nintendo Switch Pro Controller). And while I don't normally play RE games, I've been looking for ways to flex the M2 chip. If anyone wants to mention their experiences on iPhone 14/15 Regular/Pro/Max or on other iPhone/iPads, this would be the place to do it.
Click to expand...
It’s 15 pro only. Doesn’t work on any of the older iPhone chips.
 
UnknownSouljer said:
Thank you for the correction. A shame, but also understandable. It is one of the few titles that's also taxing on Apple's desktop arm chips.
Click to expand...
I think it has to do with the fact that the 15 pro chip is the first iPhone chip with the neural/ai engine which is needed for Apples version of ai upscaling. Of course, M1/M2 have had the neural engine as well. It’s nice to see Apple open this up to developers for ai upscaling finally, because up until now the neural engine has been pretty useless outside of like 1 application.
 
Mchart said:
I think it has to do with the fact that the 15 pro chip is the first iPhone chip with the neural/ai engine which is needed for Apples version of ai upscaling. Of course, M1/M2 have had the neural engine as well.
Click to expand...
Some version of Apple's Neural Engine has been available since A11(?), in the iPhone X. But as you say may require some specific engine. Or simply is just a speed thing. I tend to think it's just an overall speed thing. Speed of the chip itself, speed of the GPU cores, speed of the AI cores, etc.
Everything on A17 Pro got a big swing vs previous generations. The A15/A16 were basically the same chip, as TSMC was having trouble getting their smaller nodes to work properly. Apple was stuck essentially doing a refresh for a number of years.

From M1=>M2 as an example the number of AI cores stayed the same, but Apple claimed they doubled the performance. I would imagine it's similar on A17 Pro.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top