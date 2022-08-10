Resident Evil: Decades of Horror Humble Bundle $30

not a bad deal...every mainline Resident Evil title on Steam minus RE8: Village for $30 (you also get a 50% coupon for RE: Village)

-The HD remastered version of the classic original Resident Evil
-The acclaimed remakes of Resident Evil 2 & 3, recently updated with next-gen features including ray-tracing and 3D audio
-Every main entry from Resident Evil 4 through Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
-Plus more tales of terror, including prequel Resident Evil 0 and Revelations chapters

https://www.humblebundle.com/games/resident-evil-decades-horror?utm_campaign=resevilaug22_ann
 
Thanks, almost posted but you saved me the work. I nabbed it. Already had several of them but it was worth $30 to finally get the RE2/3 remakes along with 7. I'll give away the extra keys. (y)
 
