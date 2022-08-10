Resident Evil: Decades of Horror Humble Bundle $30 (Dead Deal)

polonyc2

not a bad deal...every mainline Resident Evil title on Steam minus RE8: Village for $30 (you also get a 50% coupon for RE: Village)

-The HD remastered version of the classic original Resident Evil
-The acclaimed remakes of Resident Evil 2 & 3, recently updated with next-gen features including ray-tracing and 3D audio
-Every main entry from Resident Evil 4 through Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
-Plus more tales of terror, including prequel Resident Evil 0 and Revelations chapters

https://www.humblebundle.com/games/resident-evil-decades-horror?utm_campaign=resevilaug22_ann
 
Lateralus

Lateralus

Thanks, almost posted but you saved me the work. I nabbed it. Already had several of them but it was worth $30 to finally get the RE2/3 remakes along with 7. I'll give away the extra keys. (y)
 
T4rd

T4rd

Tempting, but I already own them all on PSN and half of them on PC already. Great deal otherwise.
 
C

crazycrave

Resident Evil 2 came free from AMD game bundle about 2018 - 19 and I still have it in steam, may have to try that RT out.
 
Lateralus

Lateralus

I've really been enjoying taking my time playing through RE2. It has been long enough since I played the PlayStation version that it's kinda like playing it again for the first time, and I completely forgot about the frigging Tyrant -shudder-.
 
