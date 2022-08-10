Resident Evil: Decades of Horror Humble Bundle $30 (Dead Deal)

not a bad deal...every mainline Resident Evil title on Steam minus RE8: Village for $30 (you also get a 50% coupon for RE: Village)
-The HD remastered version of the classic original Resident Evil
-The acclaimed remakes of Resident Evil 2 & 3, recently updated with next-gen features including ray-tracing and 3D audio
-Every main entry from Resident Evil 4 through Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
-Plus more tales of terror, including prequel Resident Evil 0 and Revelations chapters
https://www.humblebundle.com/games/resident-evil-decades-horror?utm_campaign=resevilaug22_ann
-The HD remastered version of the classic original Resident Evil
-The acclaimed remakes of Resident Evil 2 & 3, recently updated with next-gen features including ray-tracing and 3D audio
-Every main entry from Resident Evil 4 through Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
-Plus more tales of terror, including prequel Resident Evil 0 and Revelations chapters
https://www.humblebundle.com/games/resident-evil-decades-horror?utm_campaign=resevilaug22_ann
Last edited: