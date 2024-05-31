Resident Evil 9: Revenant Shadows (Rumor?)

CAD4466HK
Seems a a digital storefront Play Asia has supposedly leaked the cover and name to the newest Resident Evil.
Bogus or not?
https://comicbook.com/gaming/news/resident-evil-9-listing-leak-code-veronica-resident-evil-0/
https://www.play-asia.com/resident-evil-9/13/70hafz
There are a few things to glean from this. The first is the rumors about returning characters like Leon Kennedy coming back into the fray might be true. The listing doesn't tell us which "familiar faces" are coming back, but we at least know that a few fan favorites will be involved in Resident Evil 9. The other big detail is that RE9 will feature an "expansive" world. Fans who have been paying close attention will remember leaks claiming the next game would feature an open world. This listing seems to confirm that detail, though you'll want to take all of this with a hefty grain of salt.
