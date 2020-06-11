Resident Evil 8: Village

polonyc2

The next Resident Evil game is called Resident Evil 8: Village and was first teased during Sony’s PlayStation 5 reveal event on Thursday...

Resident Evil 8: Village will be a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the 2017 survival horror game that was something of a series reboot...like 7, Resident Evil 8 will be played in first-person and will star protagonist Ethan Winters, and the setting appears to be a snowy forest haunted by what appear to be werewolf-like creatures...also returning: Resident Evil mainstay Chris Redfield...

Resident Evil 8 is coming sometime in 2021

 
