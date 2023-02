Well they could always tweak the game to make it harder for PC to account for the keyboard or mouse. I found the Wii version of RE4 was dramatically easier to control than the Gamecube version, but I wouldn't say it was less challenging.



You have to remember that Resident Evil is a survival game and a lot of the challenge comes from the enemy to ammo ratio that the developers impose. It isn't like you'll be able to burn through the game mindlessly just because you have a mouse. You'll still have rather aggressive enemies attacking you from every which way.



I get more excited about this every time I think about it because I have neither an XBOX or a PS3 and I really, really enjoyed RE4 on the Wii. So I'll be able to not only play through this game without shelling out hundreds of dollars for a new console, but hopefully will experience the sharpest looking version of the game.



Personally I think with Grand Theft Auto 4, Street Fighter 4, and Resident Evil 5 all coming to the PC, I don't think the PC platform has ever been more viable as a high-end alternative to a console. Also, it is nice to have at least some games that will run flawlessly on 8800 series GPUs.



I think getting these titles for PC is a big, big victory for the platform. Grand Theft Auto 4 actually might turn out to be somewhat of a boon for PC because even some of my PC phobic friends have acknowledged that the PC screenshots look incredible and a lot better than the consoles.



If this is really going to be a quality port, this is sort of a big deal because Resident Evil is a major AAA franchise.