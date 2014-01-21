Resident Evil 4 PC - Take 2

djoye
...annnnnd, it looks like crap.
http://store.steampowered.com/app/254700/
My guess is that this is a port of the 360/PS3 RE4HD game. I've played the GC and Wii versions and I swear those versions have better lighting. Maybe they're releasing lazy port part 2 as a cash grab because they know people will just mod it.
