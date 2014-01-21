Resident Evil 4 PC - Take 2

The first RE games are classics because they spearheaded a genre...but they're pretty clunky. My college roommate loved them and I had more fun watching him have to struggle with the controls and views than actually playing myself.

I can go back and play plenty of games that are older and not even as well regarded as RE1 and 2 and have fun. I downloaded the first one for free on PSN 2 years ago and I quit after 30 minutes. It was just torture.

RE4 still holds up well...and obviously Capcom knows it with this cash grab. Whoever programmed the enemies for that game was really good at enemy pacing and layouts. Because you can't move and shoot at the same time, they had to space things out correctly and avoid slaughtering you because of the game's own limitation.