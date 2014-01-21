Resident Evil 4 PC - Take 2

djoye

djoye

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 31, 2004
Messages
2,988
...annnnnd, it looks like crap.

http://store.steampowered.com/app/254700/

My guess is that this is a port of the 360/PS3 RE4HD game. I've played the GC and Wii versions and I swear those versions have better lighting. Maybe they're releasing lazy port part 2 as a cash grab because they know people will just mod it.
 
P

Pringle

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 30, 2012
Messages
3,739
I won't touch any Resident Evil game on the PC with a 10 foot pole.

Hell, I won't touch any Resident Evil game made after Resident Evil 2 with a 10 foot pole
 
KamelRed

KamelRed

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 30, 2007
Messages
1,182
I played the PC port with upgraded textures (I think the were copied from the GC version) and a old MS sidewinder gamepad. It was somewhat of an improvement over SD TV screens I had played the game on previously but yeah it was still butt ugly lighting-wise.

I own the Wii version now. I loved the controls with the wiimote.
 
Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
18,637
Resident Evil 4 was good. I enjoyed it on the Gamecube. Every now and then I play it on the Dolphin Emulator. If it goes on sale for less than 10 Ill pick it up on Steam sometime.

What I would really like to see is an HD version of the original Resident Evil Remake that had for the Gamecube. That would be awesome.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
20,268
I never did get the full-on hate for RE6. It's not as good as 4, but it's no worse than 5. If anything, it's harder than either of them and it's insanely long.
4's my favorite of the series and I'd buy a truly upgraded version of it for the PC if it looked and played well.
 
D

daemonmf

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 16, 2007
Messages
507
If the steam release of RE4 is just the PS3/360 version with proper Xinput support, I'm fine with that and will buy it again on sale.
 
Dion

Dion

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 2, 2004
Messages
3,769
Remove GFWL from your old games first Capcom. Then I might consider this.
 
Q

quadnad

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 24, 2005
Messages
7,656
EnhancedInterrogator said:
It's a really, really good game. People typically pay money for games if they're good. I played the gamecube version at 360i, and had a friggin blast.
Click to expand...

I think the issue here is that most people who want to play it have already played on other platforms...if someone were to buy this again thinking it was materially different/upgraded it seems as though they would be pretty disappointed.

I really enjoyed it on the Wii.. my favorite since RE1 and 2. If it's cheap enough it would probably still be worth the purchase if you never played it.
 
L

LeviathanZERO

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 20, 2003
Messages
6,496
EnhancedInterrogator said:
It's a really, really good game. People typically pay money for games if they're good. I played the gamecube version at 360i, and had a friggin blast.
Click to expand...

And what?

I have the GC copy right here, also got the Wii Edition. They look the same as this, minus the 1080p.
It is absurd of them to put out another PC port, call it "HD", when they didn't do a thing to it. This is the laziest shit, and they want money for it?
It's like the took the original PC port, cleaned it up for Win7/8, added proper mouse support and ... bam! HD...
 
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
19,812
LeviathanZERO said:
And what?

I have the GC copy right here, also got the Wii Edition. They look the same as this, minus the 1080p.
It is absurd of them to put out another PC port, call it "HD", when they didn't do a thing to it. This is the laziest shit, and they want money for it?
It's like the took the original PC port, cleaned it up for Win7/8, added proper mouse support and ... bam! HD...
Click to expand...

They probably ported the "HD" versions released on the 360 and PS3. Since Capcom had virtually nothing to do with the old PC port it is unlikely that they did anything with it.
 
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
19,812
Krenum said:
What I would really like to see is an HD version of the original Resident Evil Remake that had for the Gamecube. That would be awesome.
Click to expand...

REmake will never be on a non-Nintendo console. It was developed through an exclusivity agreement with Nintendo that also included Zero and a RE4 demo.
 
S

socK

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 25, 2004
Messages
4,205
If this turns out to be not fucking shitty port edition, I might be tempted to pick it up.

4 was fucking good.
 
H

HeavensCloud

Oswego, not shitty as Buffalo
Joined
Feb 7, 2008
Messages
7,485
I played the hell out of this on PS2. Ashley's armor outfit was so OP. RE2 was still my favorite though.
 
N

naticus

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 6, 2011
Messages
1,962
So does this have true mouse + KB support? That was really my only gripe with the game. I used some of the modded textures that were floating around at the time so it looked good enough. The game is soo good the first 3-4 hours, when you are going through the Villages and the caves and shit, but it nose dives towards then end when you get to the compounds.

I thought the atmosphere in the beginning part of the game was fantastic. The second half not so much. It was like it was made by 2 different teams.
 
M

MetalX

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 6, 2003
Messages
4,709
naticus said:
So does this have true mouse + KB support? That was really my only gripe with the game. I used some of the modded textures that were floating around at the time so it looked good enough. The game is soo good the first 3-4 hours, when you are going through the Villages and the caves and shit, but it nose dives towards then end when you get to the compounds.

I thought the atmosphere in the beginning part of the game was fantastic. The second half not so much. It was like it was made by 2 different teams.
Click to expand...

You nailed it. The first half of RE4 is incredible. I'm still trying to forget the rest.
 
O

octoberasian

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 13, 2007
Messages
4,082
In other words, this is about the equivalent of the FFVII and FFVIII ports to PC (including the "newer" Steam versions)?

Ay dios mio...

And, to top it off, they're reselling what's essentially the 360 and PS3 port? Capcom has no quality control over who ports their games to PC it seems.

ilLX1wH.gif


*Holds onto RE4 Wii version longer... and saves myself money*

And, if we're ranking our personal favorites of the RE series, mine is in this order:
  1. Resident Evil 2
  2. Resident Evil 0
  3. Resident Evil 3 (Being chased down by the Weapon was not fun though!)
  4. Resident Evil 4
  5. Resident Evil Code Veronica
I've never bothered with 5 or 6 and I'm hoping the original creator of RE can make his new horror survival game as good as the earlier RE games.
 
dr.stevil

dr.stevil

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Sep 26, 2008
Messages
9,159
Looks pretty much like the PSN remake with slightly better textures. It needs more atmosphere though. I recall the gamecube version having more fog at times and darker lighting.

I might buy it during some crazy sale, just to have it, but I already own it in PS3 so not exactly in a rush to grab another copy.
 
4

4ort

Weaksauce
Joined
Nov 12, 2013
Messages
120
Completed the game on the PS2 two times on normal, and just a few weeks ago on professional and unlocked all the overpowered weapons as well. Now all that is left is just messing around with the infinite rocket launcher and tommy gun.

If they totally remade the game I would consider playing it again on the PC, but as it stands not enough has changed to make it worth playing the game for the 5th time. The most important question, does it actually have mouse aim? That was the biggest thing that I missed on the PC version of RE4, since RE5 had good mouse aim.
 
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
19,812
4ort said:
Completed the game on the PS2 two times on normal, and just a few weeks ago on professional and unlocked all the overpowered weapons as well. Now all that is left is just messing around with the infinite rocket launcher and tommy gun.

If they totally remade the game I would consider playing it again on the PC, but as it stands not enough has changed to make it worth playing the game for the 5th time. The most important question, does it actually have mouse aim? That was the biggest thing that I missed on the PC version of RE4, since RE5 had good mouse aim.
Click to expand...

They actually make sure to specifically point out that it will have mouse support on the store page.

Something else I noticed on the Steam page:

"A complete visual overhaul has been performed to bring this revered title to the highest graphical quality ever.

Fully optimized for the wide screen, texts have been sharpened and textures have been upgraded on characters, backgrounds and in-game objects."

This explains why the Leon and Ashley models look improved but the environment and enemy models still look like they belong in a game from 2005.
 
E

Enhanced Interrogator

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 23, 2013
Messages
1,219
Does anybody want to play through co-op in Resident Evil 5? I never got around to playing it, and this may be my last chance before GFWL shuts down later this year. Everyone says co-op improves the game a lot.
 
M

Mortuus

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 2, 2007
Messages
1,279
Stunning HD running at a smooth 60 frames per second for the first time.
A complete visual overhaul has been performed to bring this revered title to the highest graphical quality ever.
Fully optimized for the wide screen, texts have been sharpened and textures have been upgraded on characters, backgrounds and in-game objects.
Steam platform support with Steam Achievements, Steam Cloud, Steam Trading Cards, global leaderboards, and full game controller support.
Native keyboard and mouse support with customizable key binding, mouse sensitivity, and mouse acceleration settings.
This new PC version will include everything from the prior iterations including subtitle support in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Japanese as well as previously released bonus content such as the Separate Ways epilogue.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
20,268
MetalX said:
Your opinion is wrong.
Click to expand...

Let me guess, you like the old ones with wonky controls, b-movie "scares," and bad camera angles?
They finally got it right with #4, hence the reason it's the highest rated (and most ported & re-sold) of the bunch.
It's too bad that they never matched the pacing and variety of #4.
 
M

MetalX

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 6, 2003
Messages
4,709
Domingo said:
Let me guess, you like the old ones with wonky controls, b-movie "scares," and bad camera angles?
They finally got it right with #4, hence the reason it's the highest rated (and most ported & re-sold) of the bunch.
It's too bad that they never matched the pacing and variety of #4.
Click to expand...

I was teasing. Although your first question was rhetorical, I would answer it 'yes'.
 
BiH115

BiH115

Gif Guy
Joined
May 12, 2011
Messages
9,327
Domingo said:
Let me guess, you like the old ones with wonky controls, b-movie "scares," and bad camera angles?
They finally got it right with #4, hence the reason it's the highest rated (and most ported & re-sold) of the bunch.
It's too bad that they never matched the pacing and variety of #4.
Click to expand...

The ones before 4 were fun and also quaint, because the camera angle was so awful. You'd miss the first shot a good portion of the time. It seems everyone's moved on from that type of game really. I like it or sure, but it's very similar to liking an older VW bug, it's horribly underpowered and slow, but it's fun in that cute sort of way because it represents a long forgotten form of expression/technology/etc.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
20,268
The first RE games are classics because they spearheaded a genre...but they're pretty clunky. My college roommate loved them and I had more fun watching him have to struggle with the controls and views than actually playing myself.
I can go back and play plenty of games that are older and not even as well regarded as RE1 and 2 and have fun. I downloaded the first one for free on PSN 2 years ago and I quit after 30 minutes. It was just torture.
RE4 still holds up well...and obviously Capcom knows it with this cash grab. Whoever programmed the enemies for that game was really good at enemy pacing and layouts. Because you can't move and shoot at the same time, they had to space things out correctly and avoid slaughtering you because of the game's own limitation.
 
S

Skunt

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 8, 2006
Messages
363
I'm so getting this. RE4 is one of my all time favourite games. I played the crap outta the original pc port despite it being a bad port. It'll be interesting seeing the new changes like dynamic lighting and mouse support.
 
