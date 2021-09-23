Resident Evil 1 - In first person Unity Mod

Krenum
Just in time for Halloween!
https://www.dsogaming.com/news/clas...ith-first-person-mode-available-for-download/
Download:
https://perroautonomo.itch.io/biohazard
This will be interesting to play. I would have liked to have seen it done with the Ultimate Directors Cut though, with the full color and graphic cutscenes but still, pretty cool!
This will be interesting to play. I would have liked to have seen it done with the Ultimate Directors Cut though, with the full color and graphic cutscenes but still, pretty cool!