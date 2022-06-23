Researching 360 AIO's for Fractal Design Torrent

Hardforum Team,
I am researching 360 AIO's for CPU cooling only that can best fit into a Fractal Design Torrent case. I have heard the only real spot you can safely mount is in the front. If this is correct, what options would you recommend? Currently, I am torn between the following:
Thanks,
I am researching 360 AIO's for CPU cooling only that can best fit into a Fractal Design Torrent case. I have heard the only real spot you can safely mount is in the front. If this is correct, what options would you recommend? Currently, I am torn between the following:
- Artic Liquid Freezer II 360 RGB
- EK AIO 360 Elite
- NZXT Kraken X73 RGB 360
Thanks,