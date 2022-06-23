Researching 360 AIO's for Fractal Design Torrent

Hardforum Team,

I am researching 360 AIO's for CPU cooling only that can best fit into a Fractal Design Torrent case. I have heard the only real spot you can safely mount is in the front. If this is correct, what options would you recommend? Currently, I am torn between the following:

  1. Artic Liquid Freezer II 360 RGB
  2. EK AIO 360 Elite
  3. NZXT Kraken X73 RGB 360
If there are others that you have expertise in or would recommend, I am all ears.

Thanks,
 
the torrent is designed to be used with air cooling, so front mount is the only way to put an aio in it. the ek is the best on that list, you might even be able to jam a 420 aio in the front(LF II 420).
 
Appreciate the feedback. I will consider the EK AIO for the AIO. Question: Do you have any experience in the CPU air coolers? I know the thermals are higher than the AIO's..
 
