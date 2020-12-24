Researchers Discover ‘Sweet Spot’ for Positioning Quantum Bits in Silicon

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
7,360
"Valley interference and spin exchange at the atomic scale in silicon:

Tunneling is a fundamental quantum process with no classical equivalent, which can compete with Coulomb interactions to give rise to complex phenomena. Phosphorus dopants in silicon can be placed with atomic precision to address the different regimes arising from this competition. However, they exploit wavefunctions relying on crystal band symmetries, which tunneling interactions are inherently sensitive to. Here we directly image lattice-aperiodic valley interference between coupled atoms in silicon using scanning tunneling microscopy. Our atomistic analysis unveils the role of envelope anisotropy, valley interference and dopant placement on the Heisenberg spin exchange interaction. We find that the exchange can become immune to valley interference by engineering in-plane dopant placement along specific crystallographic directions. A vacuum-like behaviour is recovered, where the exchange is maximised to the overlap between the donor orbitals, and pair-to-pair variations limited to a factor of less than 10 considering the accuracy in dopant positioning. This robustness remains over a large range of distances, from the strongly Coulomb interacting regime relevant for high-fidelity quantum computation to strongly coupled donor arrays of interest for quantum simulation in silicon."

https://thenewstack.io/researchers-discover-sweet-spot-for-positioning-quantum-bits-in-silicon/
 
UltraTaco

UltraTaco

Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2020
Messages
999
Thank you, mate. Taco needed that today. Feeling very downed :(and this brought my hopes up.:)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top