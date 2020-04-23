Researchers develop silicon-hybrid anode for high-performance Li-ion batteries

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Pretty impressive work here! Battery technologies coming a long way now!
"The team is continuing work aiming to develop a pure silicon anode with a solid electrolyte. It hopes to mitigate some of the inherent safety issues of lithium-ion batteries and unstable solid electrolyte interfaces.
"Hopefully, the EU will invest more in the basic research of batteries to pave the wave for high-performance batteries and to support the competitiveness of Europe in this field," said Letho. "The Battery 2030+ roadmap would be essential in supporting this progress."
If you're interested in the technical details, the team has published two papers on its process. "Conjugation with carbon nanotubes improves the performance of mesoporous silicon as Li-ion battery anode" was published in Scientific Reports back in March. "Cascading use of barley husk ash to produce silicon for composite anodes of Li-ion batteries" can be found in the April issue of Materials, Chemistry, and Physics."
https://www.techspot.com/news/84938...silicon-hybrid-anode-high-performance-li.html
https://www.techspot.com/news/84938...silicon-hybrid-anode-high-performance-li.html