Researchers Create Non-Volatile Memory as Fast as DRAM and 100x as Efficient

Any hype surrounding this? The next advent of High-End Desktop computing? "Having non-volatile memory as fast as DRAM is interesting because it can be used to build PCs that can maintain the data we currently keep in RAM when the system is fully switched off and can, therefore, resume in an instant from where you left off from a full-off state. This would eliminate the need for sleep states and also allow systems to power down the RAM when they are idling, further reducing power consumption. The question that comes to mind is whether the UK III-V memory can handle the repeated re-writes to DRAM is typically subjected. If wear is an issue, that could crush any dreams of a computer with non-volatile RAM." https://www.tomshardware.com/news/uk-iii-v-flash-efficient-dram-non-volatile