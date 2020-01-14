Researchers Create Non-Volatile Memory as Fast as DRAM and 100x as Efficient

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 14, 2020

    erek

    Any hype surrounding this? The next advent of High-End Desktop computing?

    "Having non-volatile memory as fast as DRAM is interesting because it can be used to build PCs that can maintain the data we currently keep in RAM when the system is fully switched off and can, therefore, resume in an instant from where you left off from a full-off state. This would eliminate the need for sleep states and also allow systems to power down the RAM when they are idling, further reducing power consumption.

    The question that comes to mind is whether the UK III-V memory can handle the repeated re-writes to DRAM is typically subjected. If wear is an issue, that could crush any dreams of a computer with non-volatile RAM."

    https://www.tomshardware.com/news/uk-iii-v-flash-efficient-dram-non-volatile
     
    Nobu

    More likely it'll be used as a fast cache or swap space close to memory. They'll have to overcome security concerns about sensitive data being maintained in memory when the system is powered down (which was an issue raised with DRAM too at one point) if they make it the primary system memory.
     
    Zarathustra[H]

    I remember back in ~1994 I heard of this new cool technology researchers were working on called Flash RAM. It was supposed to be as fast as RAM, but nonvolatile and was going to revolutionize storage.

    I was excited about the amazing hard drive speeds we would soon have, and could stop talking about it with my 8th grade friends.

    Then lots of time passed, the tech never arrived and I forgot about it...


    ...until 2009 when it burst into the market in a big way and I bought my first SSD, an OCZ Agility 120GB.


    My point is this. Cool research is cool, but taking something that works in a one off research experiment and turning it into a marketable product is challenging, requires lots of time, and often does not work out.

    So, if this tech is real, I'm thinking we can probably expect it on the market in 2035, if it even winds up being feasible, and when it does arrive, it will probably obably feel a lot more evolutionary than revolutionary compared to other tech on the market then.
     
