Researchers close in on new nonvolatile memory

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Dec 18, 2019

    erek

    erek

    Polarization-dependent electric potential distribution across nanoscale ferroelectric Hf0.5Zr0.5O2 in functional memory capacitors

    "The emergence of ferroelectricity in nanometer-thick films of doped hafnium oxide (HfO2) makes this material a promising candidate for use in Si-compatible non-volatile memory devices. The switchable polarization of ferroelectric HfO2 controls functional properties of these devices through the electric potential distribution across the capacitor. The experimental characterization of the local electric potential at the nanoscale has not so far been realized in practice. Here, we develop a new methodology which allows us, for the first time, to experimentally quantify the polarization-dependent potential profile across few-nanometer-thick ferroelectric Hf0.5Zr0.5O2 thin films. Using a standing-wave excitation mode in synchrotron based hard X-ray photoemission spectroscopy, we depth-selectively probe TiN/Hf0.5Zr0.5O2/W prototype memory capacitors and determine the local electrostatic potential by analyzing the core-level line shifts. We find that the electric potential profile across the Hf0.5Zr0.5O2 layer is non-linear and changes with in situ polarization switching. Combined with our scanning transmission electron microscopy data and theoretical modeling, we interpret the observed non-linear potential behavior in terms of defects in Hf0.5Zr0.5O2, at both interfaces, and their charge state modulated by the ferroelectric polarization. Our results provide an important insight into the intrinsic electronic properties of HfO2 based ferroelectric capacitors and are essential for engineering memory devices."


    https://phys.org/news/2019-12-nonvolatile-memory.html
     
    KD5ZXG

    KD5ZXG

    Ferroelectric non-volatile memory already exists.
    http://www.ti.com/lit/ml/slat151/slat151.pdf

    Biggest problem is a destructive read cycle.
    Which wastes a cycle to write whatever back.
    Worse yet, read>writeback wears them out.
    A small SRAM cache is abused to extend
    FRAM read life. ~55nS

    I don't see why you can't just build these as
    gates directly over a channel and not have
    to destroy anything to read them? Maybe
    thats what the thin film article was about?

    By comparison, MRAM has no wearout.
    Non-destructive read speed advantage.
    MRAM already thin film over spin junction.

    It's problem is an uncertain write that takes
    extra power to do reliably. Or extra time to
    verify. ECC is abused to hide the problem
    without spending extra time or power. But
    can we trust it? ~35nS.

    And then you got NVSRAM. Flash mirrored
    to SRAM in its entirety. Fastest, but size is
    limited by SRAM. Still needs to write back
    occasionally. Flash has the least write life
    and vulnerable to radiation. I'm sure it has
    ECC and stuff too. ~10nS

    None of these solutions are perfect.
     
