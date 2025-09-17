Researchers argue that 'at least 40%' of the bloated x86 ISA could be removed and emulated to improve CPU efficiency

erek
“Other x86 debloating attempts have been made, such as Intel x86s, which sought to remove 16-bit and 32-bit instruction support. This was terminated just last year, though. LaurieWired points out that a big part of the reason why it's hard to debloat x86 is just because "a lot of it is IP / legal hell." The x86 ISA isn't just an Intel product, remember: It's largely a cross-licensed affair between Intel and AMD. I wouldn't fancy working through that mire.
And I suppose there's an argument that debloat isn't needed, too. While many like to point out the efficiency of Arm chips (for example) compared to x86 ones, we've seen in recent years that some x86 chips can be mighty efficient, too. Just look at Intel's latest Lunar Lake mobile chips.
Still, as my programmer friend would likely remind me, redundant and unused code isn't a good look. Maybe some SHRINKage wouldn't be a bad thing.”
Source: about:srcdoc
https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/pr...moved-and-emulated-to-improve-cpu-efficiency/
