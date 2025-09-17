  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Researchers argue that 'at least 40%' of the bloated x86 ISA could be removed and emulated to improve CPU efficiency

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,470
“Other x86 debloating attempts have been made, such as Intel x86s, which sought to remove 16-bit and 32-bit instruction support. This was terminated just last year, though. LaurieWired points out that a big part of the reason why it's hard to debloat x86 is just because "a lot of it is IP / legal hell." The x86 ISA isn't just an Intel product, remember: It's largely a cross-licensed affair between Intel and AMD. I wouldn't fancy working through that mire.


And I suppose there's an argument that debloat isn't needed, too. While many like to point out the efficiency of Arm chips (for example) compared to x86 ones, we've seen in recent years that some x86 chips can be mighty efficient, too. Just look at Intel's latest Lunar Lake mobile chips.


Still, as my programmer friend would likely remind me, redundant and unused code isn't a good look. Maybe some SHRINKage wouldn't be a bad thing.”

Source: about:srcdoc

https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/pr...moved-and-emulated-to-improve-cpu-efficiency/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top