Research Proves End-to-End Analog Chips for AI Computation Possible

"MN3, invented in 2014 at the University of Florida by Kendall and materials science professor Juan Nino (the third cofounder of Rain), is designed to enable scaling of analog compute hardware. While today’s analog chips can perform matrix multiplication very fast, the arrays scale up poorly because the inputs and outputs are limited to two edges of the chip. An MN3 chip has an array of neurons connected with randomly deposited memristive nanowires which form the synapses and can enable low-power chips that can handle both training and inference.
“The MN3 moves the memristor elements from inside the CMOS to on top of the CMOS, allowing the entire CMOS [layer] to be filled with a grid of inputs and outputs,” said Wilson. “This shift in array architecture allows analog matrix multiplication to scale up massively.”
Today’s analog matrix multiplication arrays have as many as 4000 inputs and 4000 outputs, while the MN3 can scale up to hundreds of thousands of each. The idea uses a special type of sparsity – small world sparsity – which mirrors the sparsity pattern observed in the brain.
Rain taped out an MN3 test chip called Cumulus a year ago in TSMC 180 nm, and will tape out a second (larger) version later this year. Tapeout for an EqProp-based test chip is planned for 2021."
https://www.eetimes.com/research-breakthrough-promises-end-to-end-analog-chips-for-ai-computation/
