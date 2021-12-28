Requesting advice: Can't get sound to work in CalyxOS.

BriscoCountyIII
Dec 27, 2021
I bought a de-Googled Pixel 3XL with CalyxOS on it. The problem is that I can't get sound to work on the navigation programs. Can anyone advise me on how to get sound to work? This is my first smart phone.The sound programs I use are RHVoice and eSpeak TTS. On RHVoice, I downloaded the CLB voice in English.The navigation program I'm trying is OsmAnd+. Sound works during calls, ringing, and music, but not maps.
What can I do differently?
