Requesting advice: Can't get sound to work in CalyxOS.

I bought a de-Googled Pixel 3XL with CalyxOS on it. The problem is that I can't get sound to work on the navigation programs. Can anyone advise me on how to get sound to work? This is my first smart phone.The sound programs I use are RHVoice and eSpeak TTS. On RHVoice, I downloaded the CLB voice in English.The navigation program I'm trying is OsmAnd+. Sound works during calls, ringing, and music, but not maps.



What can I do differently?