Requesting a Printed Part.

NightReaver
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Apr 20, 2017
- Messages
- 3,342
Pretty much I swapped in a new board with dual Z drivers, forgot to divide the old current value in half (was doing this pretty sleepy), and started an overnight print.
Motors overheated the petg mounts and now my z axis is totally out of commission.
Anybody willing to print me up a couple of parts (will attach the stl) and I can cover shipping+ a small fee if you really want one.
Can be any material. Any color. I only need them to last 1 print to make my own in petg (unless you want to do that or use stronger). Only real requirement is 50% infill for strength.
*Edit* Attached the stl in a 7zip file. 2 will be required.
Motors overheated the petg mounts and now my z axis is totally out of commission.
Anybody willing to print me up a couple of parts (will attach the stl) and I can cover shipping+ a small fee if you really want one.
Can be any material. Any color. I only need them to last 1 print to make my own in petg (unless you want to do that or use stronger). Only real requirement is 50% infill for strength.
*Edit* Attached the stl in a 7zip file. 2 will be required.
Attachments
Last edited: