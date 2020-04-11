Request: Can Water Cooling get its own subforum rather than be hidden behind overclocking and cooling.

Water Cooling is more popular than ever. So many new users to this forum have no idea that we have the most members with the most extensive knowledge on this aspect of building. Custom loop water cooling is no longer reserved for hardcore overclockers, it's become a driving force in keeping custom building alive(IMO). I would like to see our build thread more showcased and even some guides appear from knowledgeable users about the complex, [H], topics that are not being tackled anymore, even though more people are searching for them. I will humbly put up a poll.