Repurposing an old ASUS Sabertooth 990FX R2.0 mobo with Windows 10 Pro

Hello,



I have an old ASUS Sabertooth 990FX R2.0 mobo with an AMD FX8350 CPU that I'd like to use for some BOINC crunching. The latest drivers and firmware for this mobo are dated to August 2016 so obviously this mobo is not supported any longer with any updates.



My question is - Is anyone running the current release of Windows 10 Pro on this configuration without problems? If so, what kind of problems, if any, did you encounter putting Windows 10 on it?



How about current graphics cards with it? While I'm planning to use only its CPU power for some BOINC projects in the beginning, one day when the GPU prices come down I may add a current GPU board.



Before I invest any time and money into this project, I'd like to get a feel of if it's worth it or not. I'd hate to throw the mobo out if it makes sense to resurrect it at a minimum cost.



Thanks.