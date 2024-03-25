Repositioned and rewired my gaming/wfh desk today

Repositioned and rewired the desk today. I really like it at an angle in this room. Allows me to look out the window and get some natural daylight while I'm working during the day and avoids screen glare when gaming at night. Moved the usb switch that was on the top of the desk to the side of the desk using the desks magnetic cable organizers. It works really well there. In the morning I just press the button and my keyboard & mouse switch to the laptop dock, once I'm done working, press it again and they switch to my desktop. Moved the second monitor to the right hand side and moved the docking station for the laptop into the cable organizer in the back of the desk. Works great, allowing me to have the laptop off to the side, lid close and the thunderbolt cable plugged in. Also bought a Jabra Speakerphone for Teams calls during the day (yay no more wearing a headset all day).The desk is the SecretLab Magnus Pro