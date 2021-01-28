Report: Intel Signs Contract To Outsource CPUs To TSMC’s 3nm Process

The DigiTimes report claims that Intel is planning to outsource a good portion of products in 2022 to TSMC's 3nm process...This would allow Intel to compete once again on the strength of their microarchitecture alone and achieve process parity with AMD designs...According to DigiTimes, Intel had already signed a contract with TSMC to outsource production in 2022 when Pat Gelsinger took office...
https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7758...m-in-2022-largest-order-of-process/index.html
https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7758...m-in-2022-largest-order-of-process/index.html