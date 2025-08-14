  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Report: AMD Now Commands One-Third of the Desktop x86 Processor Market

"Across the broader client landscape, AMD's total consumer unit share was 23.9% in Q2, up year-over-year, even as it slipped slightly quarter-over-quarter, and its consumer revenue share rose to 27.8%. Mobile unit share weakened for AMD relative to late 2024, but desktop strength and server gains are helping offset that softness. For Intel, the decline in desktop sales shows pressure at the higher end of its product stack as AMD narrows the gap through newer architectures and focused product placement. However, notebook share is an area where Intel is regaining some market share, making it an interesting trend to observe."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339919/...one-third-of-the-desktop-x86-processor-market
 
Given the hits Intel's reputation has taken over the last few years I'm not surprised. Intel's been under performing and overcharging for a long time and you can only coast on reputation for so long. Not to mention, the DIY desktop market is a very specific niche. One where people are likely to be more informed about what they are getting. The high heat and power consumption really matters a lot less on the desktop side, but its been hurting their reputation more than their performance has as reviewers lambast Intel's products concerning this.
 
