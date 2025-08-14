Report: AMD Now Commands One-Third of the Desktop x86 Processor Market

erek
"Across the broader client landscape, AMD's total consumer unit share was 23.9% in Q2, up year-over-year, even as it slipped slightly quarter-over-quarter, and its consumer revenue share rose to 27.8%. Mobile unit share weakened for AMD relative to late 2024, but desktop strength and server gains are helping offset that softness. For Intel, the decline in desktop sales shows pressure at the higher end of its product stack as AMD narrows the gap through newer architectures and focused product placement. However, notebook share is an area where Intel is regaining some market share, making it an interesting trend to observe."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339919/...one-third-of-the-desktop-x86-processor-market
