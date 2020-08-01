Replacing the thermal paste on a Sapphire Pulse 5700xt

I have a Sapphire Pulse 5700XT that I keep underclocked/under volted (1900mhz, 1080mV) because the performance is very close to stock but the fan noise and heat are significantly less. While my pc is completely silent during normal operation, it is somewhat audible during a full gaming load. To this end, a fellow forum member said he used Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut to replace the stock thermal paste. You remove the screws to the backplate, fan shroud, and heatsink, remove the old paste, put the typical rice dot in the middle, and put all the parts back together again. 15 minutes of work really. He said his core temps and hot spot (junction/edge) temps were reduced by 10C.



I decided to give this a try today using Noctua NT-H1, an excellent thermal paste but not as good as TG Kyro. Reviews show that, at most, it will be 1-3C worse. So I am expecting 9-7C improvement. The results were not great. In FurMark, I see that the min temp increased from 38 to 45, Max stayed the same at 63, but average was reduced from 57C to 55C. In COD MW, Core Max was reduced from 75C to 74C, but junction increased from 90C to 93C.



This temps are still fine, but nowhere near a 10C improvement. Has anyone else had any experience replacing the stock thermal paste of their 5700XTs?