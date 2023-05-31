Replacing the RX6600 XT

Hi everyone,
I'd like to replace the RX6600 XT but I don't know what to buy
I have a smaller PC, builded it last year and I was disappointed after I found out, there is no 8K60 HZ support for Linux
But now, thanks God, nVidia released a driver for Linux, with 8K60Hz support
https://www.phoronix.com/news/NVIDIA-535.43.02-Linux-Driver
I will sell the Radeon RX6600 XT but I'm not sure what to buy
No gaming at all.
Web browsing, a lot of YouTube, Google Earth, watching some movies, pictures, and stuff like that.
What about the RTX 3xxx Serie?
Would you recommend something like RTX 3060 Ti or should I buy the RTX 4060 Ti?
Thank you in advance.
