Replacing the CR2025 BIOS battery with a wire!

Format _C:

Format _C:

Jun 12, 2001
3,721
Anyone know where to get a CR2025 battery with a wire and a 2-pin connector for my "new" Dell Precision M4800? I did not get the battery and as soon as it is unplugged it looses all of the BIOS/UEFI settings and the time and date.
If not any ideas on how to hack in a normal CR2025 cell? Maybe solder wires to 2 pieces of aluminum foil stick the battery in and cover in heat-shrink or electric tape any other ideas as I know soldering wires directly to a Lithium cell is not a good idea LoL!

Why do they do this? I would think this can use a normal CR2025 (which I have a few extra ones) but they choose this proprietary shit!


Here is a picture of what I'm dealing with

M4800_BIOS_Batt.jpg

Thanks
 
F

Falkentyne

Jul 19, 2000
1,831
You can also use a CR2032. The voltage supply is the same. It's just thicker so you have to make sure it will fit in the housings. Hacking, I have no idea.
 
E

Enigma

Oct 15, 2003
857
Do you have access to a soldering iron or gun? if so just un solder the leads from the old battery and solder them onto the new battery. I do this all the time, if done right you will not have an issue. After you solder the leads on the new battery use some heatshrink or electrical tape to cover the battery so you do not short anything out. use this type of battery for the install https://www.amazon.com/EEMB-Non-Rec...prefix=cr2025+with+solder+tabs,aps,175&sr=8-6

If you do not like the diy method then this should work: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/2251832760835673.html?gatewayAdapt=4itemAdapt
 
