Replacing the CR2025 BIOS battery with a wire!

Anyone know where to get a CR2025 battery with a wire and a 2-pin connector for my "new" Dell Precision M4800? I did not get the battery and as soon as it is unplugged it looses all of the BIOS/UEFI settings and the time and date.If not any ideas on how to hack in a normal CR2025 cell? Maybe solder wires to 2 pieces of aluminum foil stick the battery in and cover in heat-shrink or electric tape any other ideas as I know soldering wires directly to a Lithium cell is not a good idea LoL!Why do they do this? I would think this can use a normal CR2025 (which I have a few extra ones) but they choose this proprietary shit!Here is a picture of what I'm dealing withThanks